ATHEX: Stocks grow on low trading

Buyers enjoyed a second day of dominance at Athinon Avenue on Wednesday, bolstered by the upward swing of stock exchanges in Europe and the US, and the recovery of Greek bond prices. The low turnover points to a temporary northward trend, though.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 640.75 points, adding 1.73 percent to Tuesday’s 629.84 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.20 percent to 1,680.95 points.

The banks index improved 4.71 percent, as Piraeus soared 9.54 percent, Eurobank grew 7.75 percent, Alpha grabbed 3.18 percent and National augmented 2.37 percent.

Viohalco outperformed rising 4.53 percent, Fourlis climbed 3.88 percent, Mytilineos earned 3.26 percent, PPC advanced 3.12 percent and Motor Oil gained 3.04 percent. Coca-Cola HBC bucked the trend once again, shedding 1.94 percent.

In total 63 stocks posted gains, 21 showed losses and 36 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 32.9 million euros, just up from Tuesday’s 32.1 million.



In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.42 percent to close at 67.12 points.