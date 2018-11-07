US hails agreement between Washington, Nicosia

Photo: US State Department via Twitter

The US State Department has hailed the Statement of Intent to strengthen and develop the bilateral security relationship between Washington and Nicosia, signed on Tuesday by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Cyprus Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides.

Spokesperson Heather Nauert said the Statement of Intent “will advance shared interests in combatting terrorism, enhancing maritime and border security and promoting regional stability.”

“The secretary reaffirmed longstanding US policy on resources in the Republic of Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone and also said the United States continues to support Cypriot-led, UN-facilitated efforts to reunify the island as a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation, which would benefit all Cypriots,” she said in a statement.