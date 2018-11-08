Five Americans of Greek descent elected to House

Five American politicians of Greek descent were elected to the US House of Representatives in the midterm elections on Tuesday, while a veteran with knowledge of Greek and Cypriot affairs, was reelected in New Jersey.



Greek-American Democrat John Sarbanes retained his seat in Maryland’s third congressional district, scoring a comfortable victory of 68.6 percent over his Republican rival Charles Anthony.



Republican Representative Gus Bilirakis, the cochair of the Hellenic Caucus who represents Florida’s 12th district, earned a seventh term with 58.1 percent in the House after defeating Democrat Chris Hunter.



In Nevada’s first congressional district, Dina Titus was re-elected to a fourth term, cruising to victory with 66.2 percent over her Republican opponent Joyce Bentley.



Democrat Chris Pappas beat Republican Eddie Edwards with 53.6 percent of the vote in the race for New Hampshire’s first district, becoming its first openly gay congressman.



Michael Waltz, a former Green Beret commander with Greek roots, beat Democrat Nancy Soderberg with 56.3 percent in the race for Florida’s sixth district, while in Wisconsin, Republican Leah Papachristou Vukmir, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, lost to Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin.



Democratic Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, widely seen as an ally of Greece and Cyprus for over two decades, was re-elected to a third term in with 53.1 percent of the vote, defeating Republican Bob Hugin, an ex-pharmaceutical executive.



At a local level, Eleni Kounalakis will be the first female lieutenant governor in California, garnering almost 57 percent of the vote. She replaces Gavin Newsom, who was elected governor.