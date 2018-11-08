We have to admit that the government’s penchant for stirring up controversial issues has allowed it to determine the agenda of the public debate. It does this in a tactical manner, always aiming at political profit.

There are, however, two problems with this particular approach of the SYRIZA-led government.

The first concerns the unashamedly populist attitude that characterizes its every initiative – from the constitutional review it is promoting to the changes it is bringing to the country’s education system.

The second problem has to do with the government’s irresponsible inclination to put a spin on all of its actions, despite the fact that that Greece is sinking into the quagmire in an increasing number of important areas.