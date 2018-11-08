NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Two injured, two arrested in clashes in central Athens

Two people were injured and two more were arrested during a clash between foreign nationals near Omonoia square in central Athens late Wednesday night, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported on Thursday.

Police said two people were transferred to the Gennimatas hospital after suffering injuries from a sharp object.

It is not clear what caused the fight. 

