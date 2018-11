Friends of the Pallini Animal Shelter are organizing another fun quiz evening, including a raffle and book sale, on Friday, November 9, at 8 p.m. at the Athens Center. Admission costs 10 euros and includes refreshments and drinks. For details, contact Sue on tel 210.604.4157 or 6945.525.8322.

Athens Center, 48 Archimidous &

13 Domboli, Metz, tel 210.701.2268