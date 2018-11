(R to L) Nikolas Patsiouras, Maria and Evangelia Patsioura fill a basket with saffron flowers at their family's field in the town of Krokos. Saffron – the spice so expensive it's called “red gold” – has brought jobs and money to a region better known for coal mines and unemployment. A year ago, its producers began exporting to the United States. Now they're looking to China. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]