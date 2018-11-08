Corinth Canal closed for large vessels after landslide

The Isthmus of Corinth, which connects the Peloponnese to mainland Greece, was closed for large vessels on Thursday afternoon after the rocks on one side of the canal gave way, prompting a landslide. The cause of the landslide remained unclear, though state engineers were expected to be dispatched to the area for inspections. Authorities imposed a temporary ban on large vessels using the route, though smaller boats were permitted to cross. There were no reports of damage or injuries as a result of the incident. [Vassilis Psomas/ANA-MPA]