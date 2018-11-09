Greek-American among victims of California bar shooting

A Greek-American is among the 12 victims of the shooting that erupted in a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, late on Wednesday, US network ABC reported on Friday.



Twenty-seven-year-old Telemachus Orfanos was a former Navy SEAL and had survived the Las Vegas mass shooting last year.

Speaking to ABC, his mother said she wanted tighter gun control, instead of thoughts and prayers.



“He didn't come home last night, and I don't want prayers. I don't want thoughts. I want gun control, and I hope to God nobody sends me anymore prayers. I want gun control. No more guns,” Susan Orfanos, was quoted as saying by ABC.