Power plant malfunction causes blackout in Rhodes

The island of Rhodes was left without electricity on Friday after a malfunction at the local PPC power plant shortly after 10 a.m., a local newspaper reported.



Initially the problem appeared in one of the six units of the Soronis power plant which was then followed by a breakdown at the second plant in south Rhodes, website rodiaki.gr reported.



Traffic lights went out causing congestion in the streets of the island.



PPC crews are working to fix the malfunction, with sources from the company saying power will gradually return in the coming hours.