Part of ceiling collapses, injures visitor in Piraeus hospital

A woman visiting her son at the Nikea hospital in Piraeus was injured on Thursday night after chunks of the ceiling fell off, the national union of public hospital workers (POEDIN) said in a statement on Friday.



POEDIN said the woman’s son, who was being treated at the orthopaedic clinic, was scheduled to undergo an operation on Friday.



The union described infrastructure and equipment in the hospital as “third-world” and blamed the lack of maintenance.



“How loud do we have to shout for the government to hear us?” POEDIN said in a statement.