Greek industrial output rises 2 pct y/y in September

TAGS: Statistics

Greek industrial output increased 2.0 percent in September compared to the same month last year, after a downwardly revised 1.0 percent increase in August, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.

Looking at index components, manufacturing production increased 1.3 percent from the same month last year, while mining output fell 14.7 percent.

Electricity production rose 10.7 percent with water output down 2.2 percent. [Reuters]

