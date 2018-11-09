Copyright committee orders blocking of websites with pirated content

A committee tasked with monitoring copyright infringement online ordered Greek internet service providers to block access to 38 domain names which illegally reproduce movies and TV series for three years.



The Committee for the Notification of Copyright and Related Rights Infringement on the Internet (EDPPI) gave providers 48 hours to comply with its decision which was issued on November 6.



Failure to comply carries a fine of 850 euros for each day the websites remain accessible, it said.



It is the first decision issued by the newly-established body which launched its operation in 3 September 2018.