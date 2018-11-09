Tsitsipas named most improved player of 2018 by ATP World Tour

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas was named on Friday as the most improved player of 2018 by the ATP World Tour Awards.



He joins tennis legends Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal who will also be honoured at the ceremony that will be held on Friday evening’s award presentations at the Official Launch of the Nitto ATP Finals.

In October, 20-year-old Tsitsipas brought home Greece's first ATP crown from the Stockholm Open, after knocking out Latvia's Ernests Gulbis.



He is the youngest player ranked in the top 20 by the ATP and has a career-high ranking of No 15 in the world.