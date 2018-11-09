Tradition | Athens | To January 13, 2019

The Benaki Museum presents “Ethos: Another Side of Greece,” a collection of photographs by Athens-based photographers George Tatakis and Michael Pappas, taken over the last seven years and capturing customs and traditional events in different parts of Greece – one in wistful black-and-white and the other in harsh color. Work by the two photographers – who are among the founders of the Reflex Photographers' cooperative and the web app pculiar.com, an online guide for such events – has been published by the likes of National Geographic, Leica's LFI and M, VICE US and more. Opening hours are Wednesday & Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Thursday & Saturday 10 a.m. - 12 midnight and Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission costs 7 euros.



Benaki Museum, 1 Koumbari, Kolonaki,

tel 210.367.1000, www.benaki.gr