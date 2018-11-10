The escalation of promises for handouts by the government in its bid to poach votes ahead of next year’s elections is dangerous and short-sighted.

Despite exiting the bailout programs, the country is far from a return to normality. Greece remains under strict supervision and, most importantly, it is shut off from financial markets. In fact, populist measures of the sort employed by the leftist-led administration only increase their hesitation.

The country has already paid a hefty price for SYRIZA’s campaign promises and should not do so again.