UAE investment firm invites interest from local companies for cooperation

Mubadala Investment Company, the state investment firm of the United Arab Emirates, is preparing a set of investments worth 400 million euros in Greek enterprises in cooperation Greece’s New Economy Development Fund (TANEO).

The emphasis will be on the sectors of tourism, healthcare, food and energy, to which end the two bodies yesterday issued an invitation of interest.

The UAE corporation is already the second biggest stakeholder of Andromeda, the company that recently bought out Greek fish farming companies Selonda (pictured) and Nireus.