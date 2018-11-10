The Economy Ministry and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) are promoting alternative ways to finance small and medium-sized enterprises and support the Greek stock exchange, which has experienced a flurry of delistings in recent years.

The EBRD is set to finance a program for supporting the listing process and supplying consultancy services to SMEs wishing to joint the local stock market. At the same time another program is in the pipeline aimed at strengthening the exporting character of SMEs. The two programs have a total budget of 970,000 euros and are expected to be activated by early next year.

The pre-listing process support program has a budget of 450,000 euros and will last for 36 months. It will aim to inform companies of their financing options after being listed.

The advisory program for boosting the exports of SMEs will have a budget of 520,000 euros and will run for two years. It will also incorporate networking and business missions abroad, as well as the supply of know-how in commercial and sector-specific development activities.

Since 2015 the EBRD has invested over 2 billion euros in 40 projects in Greece.