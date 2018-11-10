Migrant boys selling sex to get by, charity says

Vulnerable refugee boys in Greece are selling sex to get by and some are the using that money to buy sex from women in what was described as a “shocking” cycle of abuse by a charity, according to a reports by the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Friday.

“We do encounter minors at risk, who are vulnerable to being exploited and selling sexual services for money. They’re left to fend for themselves,” Dan Biswas, founder of Faros, was quoted as telling a conference in London.

“The other end of the spectrum that was shocking for us to see was that the same boys who were selling sex, some of them were also buying sex,” he said, according to the report.

The report quoted official figures from October, which pointed to there being more than 3,640 unaccompanied minors in Greece, with most being boys from Syria, Pakistan and Afghanistan.