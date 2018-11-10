Boy killed, 27 injured in migrant van accident in northern Greece

A 4-year-old boy was killed and 27 people were injured in northern Greece on Friday night when the minivan they were traveling in crashed on the national highway between Kavala and the port city of Thessaloniki.

The crammed vehicle is believed to have been carrying undocumented migrants who were smuggled across the border with Turkey, with local media suggesting that most of the passengers were from Iraq, Somalia and Bangladesh.

Among the 27 people who were injured, two are believed to be members of the racket that smuggled the others into Greece.

No details were released concerning the identity of the young boy or who he was traveling with.

This is one of several such deadly incidents that have taken place in northern Greece in recent months amid a spike in illegal crossings from the land border with Turkey.