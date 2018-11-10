Tanker runs aground off Crete

A Bermuda-flagged tanker ran aground off the Cretan port of Iraklio on Saturday morning but there were no reports of any injuries to the 31-strong crew, which included 10 Greeks, or any marine pollution.

The Gaslog Saratoga had departed from Houston in Texas and had been en route to the Turkish port of Aliaga, with a scheduled stopover at Iraklio, laden with 150,000 cubic meters of methane.

Two towboats helped to dislodge the vessel from rocks and anchor it at the port of Iraklio where it was to undergo repairs.