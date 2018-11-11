A large chunk of Greece’s middle class is worried and feels wronged. They certainly understand the need to protect the people who were worst hit by the financial crisis – and they are prepared to shoulder the burden of support measures.

At the same time, however, they are alarmed to see the government switch into the mode of handout promises as the country enters a campaign period for next year’s elections. Some bad habits are too deeply ingrained in our political DNA to change, it seems.

These people know that the doors to foreign financing will be shut if the need arises again. But they also know that they cannot afford to contribute another euro in taxes or social security contributions. This is why they are afraid.