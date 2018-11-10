Exxon Mobil drillship in Cyprus by Monday, will explore for oil, gas

The drillship Stena IceMax is expected to arrive by Monday at the Cypriot port of Limassol.

The ship has been commissioned by US oil giant Exxon Mobil to drill for hydrocarbons in Block 10 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone. Block 10 is on the EEZ’s southwest.

To facilitate the search, Cyprus issued, early Saturday morning, a navigational telex (navtex) advisory to all ships forbidding them from approaching within 500 meters of Stena IceMax while it conducts drilling operations at the “Delphini” target. Drilling is expected to begin on November 15 and last until February 25, 2019.

Violation of the safety zone will be considered as a criminal offence against the laws of the Republic of Cyprus and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the navtex concludes.

“The drilling rig is expected to arrive within the timeframe set, according to schedule, (Sunday) or (Monday),” a Cyprus government source told the Cyprus News Agency. Everything is proceeding smoothly, according to the agreed plan, the source added.

