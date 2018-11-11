Tsitsipas beats De Minaur, wins Next Gen Finals

Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece triumphed over Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the championship match of the Next Gen Finals in Milan on Saturday.

Tsitsipas recovered from a set down to beat the Australian teenager and win the second edition of the under-21 ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Finals.

The 20-year-old Greek, who had been the alternate last year, prevailed 2-4, 4-1, 4-3 (3), 4-3 (3).

The tournament is being played under a revised format that includes shorter sets to four games, best of five-set matches, no AD scoring, no lets and a shot clock.

De Minaur, who was seeded second, saved two match points at the end of the sixth game of the final set to force a tiebreak.

However, Tsitsipas secured the victory — and the title — at his next opportunity, falling onto his back in celebration after De Minaur hit a forehand long.

"It feels great," world No. 15 Tsitsipas said. "I had a chance twice to win the match, but remained calm."

De Minaur has climbed more than 170 ranking spots since December, up to No. 31.

[AP]