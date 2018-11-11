MONDAY

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Thessaloniki Tax Forum at The Met hotel, 26is Oktovriou Street, Thessaloniki. In its 10th installment, the event is on “The Role of Taxation in the Potential Post-program GDP.” (Info: www.amcham.gr)

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis visits Brussels and meets with European Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc.

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry organizes its second Athens Innovation Festival at Zappeio, Syntagma. To Wednesday. (Info: 210.362.5342, pr@acci.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority published its July data on museum and archaeological site visitors and its August statistics on construction activity.

Motor Oil will issue its third-quarter financial results.

TUESDAY

The French Institute of Athens hosts a debate between Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos and the head of the Representation of the European Commission in Greece Giorgos Markopouliotis from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 31 Sina, Athens. (Info: ec.europa.eu/greece)

The Entersoft Business Conference 2018 is held at the Hellenic Cosmos Cultural Center, 254 Pireos, Athens. (Info: events.entersoft.gr)

WEDNESDAY

The civil servants’ union ADEDY, the federation of local authority workers POE-OTA and the Teachers Union (DOE) hold a 24-hour strike. ADEDY will also stage a rally at Klafthmonos Square, central Athens from 11 a.m.

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) organizes an event on “The EU-Turkey Statement and the Future of Asylum.” Runs 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the European Parliament’s Information Office in Greece, 8 Amalias, Athens. The event will be held in English. (Info: www.eliamep.gr)

The Center for European Constitutional Law and the E-Kyklos think-tank organize an open debate on the issue of “The Conditions for Review Consent and the Risks of Constitutional Populism.” At 6 p.m. at the Divani Caravel hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. (Info: ekyklos.gr)

The Business Ethics Conference is held at the Radisson Blu Park Hotel, 10 Alexandras, Athens. (Info: www.businessethics.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its September figures on farming and agricultural exports and imports and on industrial imports.

THURSDAY

The Thessaloniki Summit 2018 by the Federation of Industries of Northern Greece opens at the Ioannis Vellidis Conference center featuring the prime ministers of Greece Alexis Tsipras, Bulgaria Boyko Borissov and Serbia Ana Brnabic, the deputy prime minister of Romania, Ana Birchall, and the leader of Greece’s main opposition party New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Its theme will be “European Perspective and Connectivity, Industrial Development and Cooperation in the Western Balkans.” To Friday. (Info: www.thessalonikisummit.gr)

Central Greece Regional Governor and Athens mayoral candidate Costas Bakoyiannis to meet with European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu in Brussels.

The MediaRoI Forum takes place at the Grand Hyatt hotel, 115 Syngrou, Athens. (Info: www.mediaroiforum.gr)

FRIDAY

The 100% Hotel Show opens at the Metropolitan Expo center at Paeania in eastern Attica. Runs through November 19. (Info: www.hotelshow.gr)

Athens-listed company Akritas holds an extraordinary general meeting.

SATURDAY

This is the day of celebrations marking the 45th anniversary of the student uprising against the military dictatorship in 1973. A march will take place from the historic Athens Polytechnic building on Patission Street to the US Embassy, crossing the capital’s city center and bringing traffic to a halt.