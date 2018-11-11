PM Tsipras meets with foreign leaders in France

On the sidelines of Sunday’s official commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had several one-on-ones with foreign leaders.

According to Greek officials, Tsipras notably had conversations with the host, French president Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

According to the same officials, Trump complimented Tsipras on the progress of the Greek economy, Putin told him he awaits him in Moscow on December 7 and Erdogan repeated his invitation for Tsipras to visit Istanbul.

[ANA-MPA]

