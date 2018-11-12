Quake measuring 4.8 Richter strikes Ionian Sea

A moderate undersea quake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in the early hours of Monday in the Ionian Sea but there were no reports of any injuries or damage on islands that have recently been shaken by strong tremors.

The tremor struck the seabed some 36 kilometers southwest of Zakynthos at 1.38 a.m., according to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.

At the end of last month, Zakynthos was shaken by a strong quake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale which caused damage but no injuries.

Since then there has been moderate seismic activity in the Ionian Sea.