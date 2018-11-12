At least two migrants dead, 10 missing after boat sinks off Izmir

The Turkish Coast Guard recovered the bodies of two undocumented migrants, rescued a third and was seeking 10 more who remained unaccounted for following the sinking of a smuggling boat off the coast of Izmir on Monday, the Athens-Macedonia news agency said.

Two migrants swam to the Turkish coast shortly after 6 a.m. and told the authorities that 10 people were missing after the boat they were on sank.

A statement issued later in the day by the Turkish coast guard said 15 people had been aboard the vessel, 14 Afghans and 1 Iranian.

Of the 10 missing, two are believed to be children.

