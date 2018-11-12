At least two migrants dead, 10 missing after boat sinks off Izmir
Of the 10 missing, two are believed to be children.
The Turkish Coast Guard recovered the bodies of two undocumented migrants, rescued a third and was seeking 10 more who remained unaccounted for following the sinking of a smuggling boat off the coast of Izmir on Monday, the Athens-Macedonia news agency said.
Two migrants swam to the Turkish coast shortly after 6 a.m. and told the authorities that 10 people were missing after the boat they were on sank.
A statement issued later in the day by the Turkish coast guard said 15 people had been aboard the vessel, 14 Afghans and 1 Iranian.
