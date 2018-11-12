Lessons of War | Athens | To December 18

In “Lessons of War” writer Yiannis Lignadis and director Dimitris Lignadis attempt to hone in on the essence of the tragedy of war with an original dramatization of excerpts from the first five books of Thucydides' “History of the Peloponnesian War.” Performances take place at the Athens Concert Hall on November 13, 20 and 27, and December 3, 11 and 18, starting at 9 p.m. The production is in Greek. Tickets cost 15 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr