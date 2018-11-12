WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Tunisian Tradition | Athens | November 13

TAGS: Music, Culture

Tunisian singer Lamia Bedioui – a fixture on the Greek live music circuit – and musician Sofia Lambropoulou presents a program of traditional stories, fairy tales and songs from Bedioui’s North African homeland in a tribute to playwright Abdelaziz El Aroui (1898-1971). The concert at the Benaki Museum of Islamic Art will start at 8 p.m. and admission costs 8 euros. Doors open at 7.30 p.m.

Benaki Museum of Islamic Art, 22 Aghion Asomaton & 12 Dipylou, Kerameikos, tel 210.325.1311, www.benaki.gr

