Cello & Piano | Athens | November 14
Cellist Constantinos Sfetsas and pianist Nelly Semitecolo perform chamber music by Russian postmodernist Alfred Schnittke – his melancholic First Sonata (1978) and Musica Nostalgica – and bridge a mature work by Sergei Prokofiev and a solo suite by Benjamin Britten in a recital aimed at highlighting the significant affinities between great 20th-century composers. The Athens Concert Hall show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.
Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr