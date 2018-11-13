Athens: 111 places that you should not miss

One of the best things about Athens is that there is always something wonderful to discover, even for longtime explorers of the city. The Greek capital hosts many little-known secrets, and every outing holds the possibility of a revelation.



Now a new guidebook promises to make the discovery of Athens’s many hidden gems easier than ever.

“111 Places That You Shouldn’t Miss” is a popular series of guidebooks published by Cologne’s Emons Verlag and which eschews the traditional format and cuts right to the chase, with each book shining a light on – you guessed it – 111 different experiences to be had in a city, many of which even seasoned locals are unaware of.

Numerous cities around the world from London to New Delhi have already been covered, and now it is Athens’s turn.

Authors Alexia Amvrazi, Diana Farr Louis and Diane Shugart, who know the city intimately, have put together “111 Places in Athens That You Shouldn’t Miss,” a must-have edition for Athens newbies and veterans alike.



And what better way to start exploring than by meeting the authors themselves at the first official presentation of the book in the heart of Athens?

The three writers will be presenting the book at international bookstore Lexikopoleio (13 Stasinou, Proskopon Square, Pangrati) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where they will explain their reasons for selecting specific places and share stories of adventures, love affairs and other surprises.

In addition, Kathimerini journalist Nikos Vatopoulos, a connoisseur of Athens and author of “Walking in Athens” (published by Metaichmio), will introduce this eccentric new guidebook.

He too will entertain the audience with his own personal perspective on the city and hint at how we too can delve beyond the familiar and discover its secrets. Admission is free. [Greece Is]