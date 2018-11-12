Pension cuts to be discussed at Thursday's EWG

As negotiations with the European institutions on the measures that will be included in the 2019 budget enter the final stretch, the two sides aim to reach a consensus on whether to slash pensions further in 2019 by Thursday, when the EuroWorking Group (EWG) will be held, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.



Citing a European source, the news agency said the two sides are close to reaching a decision on the fiscal space the government will have next year.



Apart from not implementing the agreed pension cuts, the Greek government also wants to include in its budget other measures it wants to implement, the same source said.