A Turkish Cypriot girl in traditional dress gives gifts to a Greek Cypriot as he drives through the newly opened checkpoint linking the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities in Lefka-Aplici, Monday. The leaders of the island's two communities, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, recently agreed to open two new crossing points, in a move aimed at improving ties. [EPA]