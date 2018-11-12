Iraklio areas suffer water cuts due to pipe damage
Online
Several areas in Iraklio on the island of Crete suffered from temporary water cuts on Monday due to damage to a major water supply pipe, according to a statement by the municipal water and sewage authority.
Several areas in Iraklio on the island of Crete suffered from temporary water cuts on Monday due to damage to a major water supply pipe, according to a statement by the municipal water and sewage authority.
The areas affected were Katsambas, Karteros and Prassa in Kallithea.
Local reports said the damage to the pipe was caused by nearby private construction work.