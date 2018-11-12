NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Thessaloniki university professor mugged at ATM

TAGS: Crime

A university professor in Thessaloniki has reported to police that he was mugged while withdrawing money from a cash machine at the northern entrance of the AHEPA University hospital.

The 67-year-old academic at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University said the incident occurred on Thursday in broad daylight.

He said that a man approached him and used physical force to snatch 200 euros from him before taking off.

Greek universities are facing a growing problem with lawlessness on campuses, as evidenced by a spike in attacks on students and staff.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 