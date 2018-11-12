Thessaloniki university professor mugged at ATM

A university professor in Thessaloniki has reported to police that he was mugged while withdrawing money from a cash machine at the northern entrance of the AHEPA University hospital.



The 67-year-old academic at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University said the incident occurred on Thursday in broad daylight.



He said that a man approached him and used physical force to snatch 200 euros from him before taking off.



Greek universities are facing a growing problem with lawlessness on campuses, as evidenced by a spike in attacks on students and staff.