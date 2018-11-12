Corfu residents protest growing piles of garbage

Residents of the Ionian island of Corfu held a march on Monday to express their discontent with the piles of trash on the streets that have been growing in recent months after the municipal authority’s contract with collectors expired in the summer.



Holding banners reading “No more garbage. Our health is above everything else. Find a solution,” protesters marched to the town hall and met with Mayor Costas Nikolouzos to discuss their demands.



Residents of Lefkimi in southern Corfu also protested against the presence of a landfill in their area.