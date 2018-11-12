Man sentenced for girl's schoolyard injury

A former deputy mayor was handed a suspended seven-month jail sentence by a Thessaloniki court on Monday after being found guilty of negligence in the injury of an 11-year-old girl in 2013 by a protruding piece of iron in the yard of a newly built high school in Asvestohori.



According to the case file, the girl tripped over the piece of iron, which had been left behind by building crews after the construction of the school was completed, and broke her arm in the fall.



Eleven school committee members were also charged in connection with the case, but they were acquitted.



The former deputy mayor denied the charges and blamed regional authorities which undertook the construction of the school.