Cyprus dairy farmers see ‘big demand’ in China
Cypriot farmers are hailing a new protocol for the export of Cypriot dairy products to China as an “important step forward” for their industry.
Last week, the two countries signed a protocol which is seen leading to the export of Cypriot dairy products, including the popular halloumi cheese, to China.
“We have high expectations for China, because we believe there is a big demand and a potential demand,” said John Pittas, the export manager for Pittas Dairy Industries, in an exclusive interview with Xinhua.
[Xinhua]