Cyprus diary farmers see ‘big demand’ in China

Cypriot farmers are hailing a new protocol for the export of Cypriot dairy products to China as an “important step forward” for their industry.



Last week, the two countries signed a protocol which is seen leading to the export of Cypriot dairy products, including the popular halloumi cheese, to China.



“We have high expectations for China, because we believe there is a big demand and a potential demand,” said John Pittas, the export manager for Pittas Dairy Industries, in an exclusive interview with Xinhua.



[Xinhua]