BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Cyprus diary farmers see ‘big demand’ in China

TAGS: Cyprus

Cypriot farmers are hailing a new protocol for the export of Cypriot dairy products to China as an “important step forward” for their industry.

Last week, the two countries signed a protocol which is seen leading to the export of Cypriot dairy products, including the popular halloumi cheese, to China.

“We have high expectations for China, because we believe there is a big demand and a potential demand,” said John Pittas, the export manager for Pittas Dairy Industries, in an exclusive interview with Xinhua.

[Xinhua]

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 