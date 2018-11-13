Parthenon restoration an ongoing project

A worker hoists a piece of marble inside the Parthenon during ongoing restoration works on top of the Acropolis hill in Athens, on Monday. Culture Minister Myrsini Zorba and the ministry’s General Secretary Maria Andreadaki-Vlazaki were briefed on the progress of works during a visit to the site on Monday. The temple was commissioned by Athenian statesman Pericles and designed by architects Ictinus and Callicrates to replace the ruins of an earlier temple on the site that was destroyed by invading Persian armies. Work began in 447 BC and was completed by 432 BC. [Intime News]