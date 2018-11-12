A Labor Ministry bill provides for the payment in 2019 of expired dues in the healthcare sector to suppliers and patients, albeit reduced for non-patient recipients such as pharmacists, pharmaceutical companies, various healthcare suppliers and others, and even patients who have been owed money since before their entry into the National Healthcare Service Organization (EOPYY) – i.e. between 2006 and 2012.

The payment process will be completed by end-2019 and provides for the full payment of dues to EOPYY patients, while other recipients will take a haircut of between 5 and 45 percent on the amounts they are owed.