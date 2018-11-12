ND says irredentism endures in FYROM’s constitution

The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) took another step at the weekend toward ratifying the name deal with Greece, as the Commission for Constitutional Affairs approved the draft amendments to the country’s constitution to change its name to North Macedonia.

Greece is closely monitoring the discussions in FYROM, especially those regarding the articles in the constitution referring to a “Macedonian” people and identity.

These concerns were expressed Monday by New Democracy’s shadow foreign minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos, who said the review of FYROM’s constitution will make the name deal, which conservatives have rejected, “even worse,” as it retains irredentist references and refers to a “Macedonian” state.

He also said that Skopje wants Greece to ratify the name deal and wants to join NATO before the revisions to its constitution become operative.