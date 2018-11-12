Promitheas escaped with a win from Rethymno.

Panathinaikos, Olympiakos and Peristeri extended their perfect records at the start of the Basket League to five wins in as many games with their easy victories against minor opposition.



Panathinaikos overcame host Panionios 88-67 on Monday, Olympiakos thrashed Lavrio 102-63 at home on Sunday and Peristeri downed Ifaistos Limnou 89-81, having led by up to 25 points during the game.



Next Sunday sees the big league derby between Panathinaikos and Olympiakos, just nine days after they faced off for the Euroleague too, again at the Greens’ home court.



Last weekend’s most thrilling match took place in Crete as winless Rethymno lost 73-72 at home to Promitheas Patras, in a game decided by the last shot that the hosts missed.



Greece’s three representatives in the FIBA Champions League are tied in fourth with a 3-2 record, as besides the win for Promitheas, depleted AEK overcame Holargos 73-63 at home for its third win in five games, and PAOK saw off visiting Kymi 78-60.



Aris scored a much-needed win at Kolossos Rhodes with a 72-61 score, that puts the Rhodes team into relegation trouble.