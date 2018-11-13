Two injured in brawl at migrant squats near Patra port

Two men were being treated for stab injuries on Tuesday after being involved in a brawl between several migrants at the western port city of Patra in the early hours.

Police reported breaking up a violent fight on the coastal road of Akti Dimaion, where hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers are squatting in disused factories as they try to sneak onto ferryboats bound for Italy.

It was not clear how many people were involved in the brawl or what sparked it, though violence is not uncommon in the area among rival migrant groups fighting over scant resources in the makeshift squats.

The extent of the injuries sustained by the two men was also not known.