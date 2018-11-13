'Don't push us,' Erdogan warns over East Med energy plans

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reportedly reiterated Ankara's intention to persist with its energy plans in the Eastern Mediterranean, in pointed remarks seen addressed to Greece, Cyprus and the United States.

“There are conflicting interests on the matter of the Eastern Aegean,” Greek media quoted Erdogan as saying from a report in Turkey's Hurriyet newspaper, referring to gas exploration efforts being carried out by Turkey, Cyprus and the United States off the coast of Cyprus.

Speaking to reporters on his way back from a visit to France, Erdogan reportedly said that Ankara plans to continue exploring for natural gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea, in the same “decisive manner.”

“On this issue, we tell our friends: 'don't push us',” the Turkish president is quoted as saying.