One dead, nine injured in migrant smuggling minivan crash

A woman was killed and nine people were injured in northern Greece on Tuesday when the minivan they were traveling in veered off course and crashed on a side road of the Egnatia Odos highway near Analipsi.

There were no details concerning the identity of the dead woman, who was pulled out from the vehicle's wreckage, though authorities believe that all the passengers were undocumented migrants who were smuggled into Greece from Turkey across the Evros border.

The past few months have seen a spike in such incidents amid a surge in migrant inflows across Greece's northeastern land border with Turkey.

Just last week, a 4-year-old boy died in a similar crash on the national highway between Katerini and Thessaloniki.