Targeted judicial official says he had not received any threats

Isidoros Dogiakos, the Supreme Court deputy prosecutor who appears to have been the target of a failed bomb attack in the early hours on Tuesday, said that he has not been subjected to any threats or intimidation recently that could explain the incident.

“I have not received any threats and am not handling any serious cases at the Supreme Court prosecutor's office that could indicate why I was made a target,” Dogiakos said a few hours after bomb experts defused an explosive device placed in parked motorcycle outside his home in the Athens suburb of Vyronas.

“It was pure luck that the explosive device did not go off and put people's lives at risk,” Dogiakos added.

Police and a bomb disposal unit rushed to the scene after an anonymous caller warned that a bomb had been placed at that specific address in a call to the Zougla news website and Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper at around 4 a.m. in the early hours of Tuesday.

The explosive device is being examined by experts at Greek Police headquarters, while investigators are also looking into older cases handled by Dogiakos, who is among Greece's more prominent judicial officials with an involvement in a number of high-profile cases, including the prosecution of the far-right Golden Dawn party and the break-up of a major judicial racket, among many others.