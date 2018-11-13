WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Danica O. Kus | Athens | November 14 - January 25

Casa do Brasil, the Brazilian Embassy's cultural center in Athens, presents “The Poetics of Oscar Niemeyer's Architecture,” an exhibition of works by Slovenian photographer Danica O. Kus. Organized in partnership with the Embassy of Slovenia and the Hellenic Institute of Architecture, the show pays tribute to one of the most acclaimed architects of the previous century. The show will be inaugurated at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 14, and runs through January 25. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Casa do Brasil, 23 Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.721.3039

