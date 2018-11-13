Fifty suspects nabbed in crime-fighting operation around AUT

A total of 50 people have been arrested in the streets around the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in the past few weeks, as part of police's ongoing efforts to tackle crime in the area.

From October 20 to November 12, 49 suspects were arrested for drug-related offenses leading to 43 case files, six of which concern felonies, according to police data.

One more man was arrested in connection to a robbery perpetrated on November 9 against a woman who was withdrawing cash at the university's ATM.



The police operation follows repeated calls by the university’s faculty and students for urgent action against rampant delinquency inside and around the premises of the institution.